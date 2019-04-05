Dr. Alan Feldman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Feldman, DPM
Dr. Alan Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stratford, CT.
Mogelof Dental Group LLC2499 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 377-0003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Got to see the doctor quickly. Clear explanation and diagnosis.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295709004
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.