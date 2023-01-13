Dr. Alan Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Feldman, MD
Dr. Alan Feldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Dr. Alan D Feldman - MD10333 Seminole Blvd Ste 3, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 380-2683Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Feldman has been my Doctor for over 2 years.He is great listener,very empathetic and so knowledgeable . He is very kind and goes out of his way to make sure you are OK.Thank You Dr.Feldman! You are the best! Mike Y.
About Dr. Alan Feldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922108968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.