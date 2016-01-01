Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Fisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Fisch, MD
Dr. Alan Fisch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Fisch's Office Locations
Square Medical Group124 Watertown St Ste 2D, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 916-5069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Fisch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1043239270
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
