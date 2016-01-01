Overview of Dr. Alan Fisher, MD

Dr. Alan Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Fisher works at Hear MD Inc. in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.