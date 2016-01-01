Dr. Alan Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Fisher, MD
Dr. Alan Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Hear MD Inc.612 W Duarte Rd Ste 705, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Fisher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1639174576
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.