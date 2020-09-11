Dr. Alan Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Fishman, MD
Dr. Alan Fishman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Emory Spec Assoc Internal Med5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-8500
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was great BUT he retired 12/2019.
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
