Dr. Fixelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Fixelle, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Fixelle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Fixelle works at
Locations
Alpharetta office3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 220, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-1000Wednesday8:30am - 1:30pm
Ec5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 290, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 399-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best
About Dr. Alan Fixelle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851319164
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Westchester Co Med Center
- Westchester Co Med Center|Westchester Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fixelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fixelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fixelle works at
Dr. Fixelle has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more.
Dr. Fixelle speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fixelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fixelle.
