Dr. Alan Fogelman, MD
Dr. Alan Fogelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-1324
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UCLA Hosp
- UCLA Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
