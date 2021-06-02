Dr. Fozailoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Fozailoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Fozailoff, MD
Dr. Alan Fozailoff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Fozailoff works at
Dr. Fozailoff's Office Locations
David E Abrams MD Inc18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 334-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed, I never met a doctor who spends so much time with me and really gives me the feeling that he is going to help with my problems.
About Dr. Alan Fozailoff, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053331595
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fozailoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fozailoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fozailoff has seen patients for Gout and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fozailoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fozailoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fozailoff.
