Overview of Dr. Alan Franklin, MD

Dr. Alan Franklin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Franklin works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.