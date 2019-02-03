Dr. Alan Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Franklin, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Franklin, MD
Dr. Alan Franklin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Excellent physician and even better person! He has that secret sauce that just makes a doctor over the top!
About Dr. Alan Franklin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366492365
Education & Certifications
- U IA
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franklin speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.