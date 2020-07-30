Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hudson, FL.
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
Safe Harbor Anesthesia Practice Inc14003 Lakeshore Blvd, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 868-9442
I am a surgeon that needed cataract surgery. I did not check Healthgrade or Google to choose my eye doctor. I talked to every physician my age and asked them about their cataract experience. It was amazing the number of doctors that had Dr Freedman perform the surgery. I then checked on the anesthesia staff and on the dept of health inspections. The inspections were excellent. Finally , went to meet Dr Freedman. He was personable and informative and thorough. His staff was pleasant and efficient. Surgery was scheduled and it proved to be a very pleasant experience. With both eyes done, my vision is perfect. The change has improved my life and made my work easier. I would not entrust my vision to just anyone. I did my homework and I am so glad that I chose Dr Freedman and staff. I want to thank them all and recommend them highly. He seems to be the go to guy for the Doctors in our area.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
