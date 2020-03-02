Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Freedman, MD
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
Alan M Freedman M D Inc401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Freedman for approximately 20 years. I've found him to be very informative. He gives a diagnosis, explains why and offers procedures that will help the diagnosis along with his professional opinion about what may or may not be best in my situation. I have the highest regard for him and his professional expertise.
About Dr. Alan Freedman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
