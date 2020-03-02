Overview of Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Freedman works at ALAN M FREEDMAN MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.