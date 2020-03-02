See All Urologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

Urology
2.9 (27)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Freedman works at ALAN M FREEDMAN MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Freedman's Office Locations

    Alan M Freedman M D Inc
    401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 645-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostatitis
Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 02, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Freedman for approximately 20 years. I've found him to be very informative. He gives a diagnosis, explains why and offers procedures that will help the diagnosis along with his professional opinion about what may or may not be best in my situation. I have the highest regard for him and his professional expertise.
    David Brooks, Costa Mesa, CA — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922047950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at ALAN M FREEDMAN MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

