Overview of Dr. Alan Friedman, MD

Dr. Alan Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Targee Street in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.