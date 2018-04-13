Dr. Alan Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Friedman, MD
Dr. Alan Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
- 1 15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I really like him. He’s been my neurologist for 7 years. I was seen by two neurologist before Dr.Friedman diagnosed me with MS. I probably would’ve gotten better treatment if it was caught sooner. I’m very thankful for Dr. Friedman and his staff.
About Dr. Alan Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
