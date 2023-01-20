Overview of Dr. Alan Frischer, MD

Dr. Alan Frischer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California Los Angeles



Dr. Frischer works at Office in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.