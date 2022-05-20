Overview of Dr. Alan Frydman, MD

Dr. Alan Frydman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Frydman works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.