Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD
Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Gabbard II works at
Locations
Mercy Health - Mercycrest Gastroenterology30 W McCreight Ave Ste 211, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 325-3696
Alan L Gabbard MD247 S Burnett Rd Ste 120, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 324-5834
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center100 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 523-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
4th of July weekend I had a reaction to a prescription. Contacted Dr Gabbard on Sunday he immediately called me in a new prescription. When the prescription was picked up the pharmacist said “you must have a wonderful Doctor”. Doctor Gabbard is a great Doctor.
About Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gabbard II has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabbard II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
