Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Gabbard II works at Mercy Health - Mercycrest Gastroenterology in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health - Mercycrest Gastroenterology
    30 W McCreight Ave Ste 211, Springfield, OH 45504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 325-3696
  2. 2
    Alan L Gabbard MD
    247 S Burnett Rd Ste 120, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 324-5834
  3. 3
    Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
    100 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 523-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 10, 2022
    4th of July weekend I had a reaction to a prescription. Contacted Dr Gabbard on Sunday he immediately called me in a new prescription. When the prescription was picked up the pharmacist said “you must have a wonderful Doctor”. Doctor Gabbard is a great Doctor.
    Jo — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518965896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Gabbard II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbard II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabbard II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabbard II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabbard II works at Mercy Health - Mercycrest Gastroenterology in Springfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gabbard II’s profile.

    Dr. Gabbard II has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabbard II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbard II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbard II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbard II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbard II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

