Dr. Alan Gamsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Gamsey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 889-6800
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater5701 Cleveland St Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 547-0798
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0798
Gastroenterology Assocs-Tidewtr160 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gamsey Listen to everything I had to say And explained what tests I needed After the procedure the Dr explained what was found.
About Dr. Alan Gamsey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1043295348
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Med Coll Penn
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamsey has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamsey.
