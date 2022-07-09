Overview of Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM

Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.