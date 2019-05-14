Overview

Dr. Alan Gellerstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Gellerstein works at Medical Institute Of New Jersey in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.