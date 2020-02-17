Dr. Alan Geringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Geringer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Geringer, MD
Dr. Alan Geringer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Geringer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Geringer's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Associates- Ambulatory Surgery Center Asc515 Fairmount Ave Ste 100, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 491-1381
-
2
MATClinic Physicians Practice Group, LLC7801 York Rd Ste 300, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 220-0790Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 8:00pmSunday7:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geringer?
The physician and staff have always been extremely detail oriented, polite, efficient, flexible and courteous. I have never experienced any problems or errors with scheduling, chart related questions or information, reports, or communication. I couldn’t recommend a more pleasant physician or staff to engage with.
About Dr. Alan Geringer, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114981065
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geringer works at
Dr. Geringer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Geringer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.