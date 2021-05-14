Overview

Dr. Alan Gertler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Gertler works at UAB Heart and Vascular Clinic at Acton Road in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.