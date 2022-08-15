Dr. Alan Gingold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gingold, DO
Dr. Alan Gingold, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Digestive Healthcare Center PA511 Courtyard Dr # 500, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 490-6336
Office31 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 476-6974
Office319 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 476-6978
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I had my first visit and first upper endoscopy with Dr. Gingold and it was a very positive experience. His focus on assessment and intervention is thorough which speaks of his high level of knowledge and experience in his field. He is a true professional, respectful, listened and answered questions. I appreciate and I thank him for what he did. I chose him by reading excellent reviews of him & I am glad I decided to go to him. I trust his decisions in the management of my care. I also want to commend and thank the DHC staff for what they did for me.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578670253
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gingold speaks Spanish.
