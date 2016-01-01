Dr. Alan Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Glass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Glass, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Glass works at
Locations
57 West Dermatology57 W 57th St Ste 1012, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 861-3234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Glass, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124015318
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
