Dr. Alan Glombicki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Glombicki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Glombicki works at
Locations
Houston Digestive Diseases Consultants7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 840, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Put me totally at ease as soon as we met! Listened to me, said what he could do and explained my procedures thoroughly. I totally recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Glombicki, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- MIT
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glombicki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glombicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glombicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glombicki works at
Dr. Glombicki has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glombicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glombicki speaks Chinese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glombicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glombicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glombicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glombicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.