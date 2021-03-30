Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD
Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Patchogue, NY.
Locations
NYU Langone East End Endocrinology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 14, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 288-7120
Greenport Primary Medical Care74825 Main Rd, Greenport, NY 11944 Directions (631) 288-7120
NYU Langone Medical Associates--Riverhead715 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 288-7120
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldenberg is the best caregiver I ever had. I am 73 years old and have had many. I no longer live on Long Island, but I remain one of his patients. I refuse to change.
About Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
