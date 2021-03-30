See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in East Patchogue, NY
Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. 

Dr. Goldenberg works at NYU Langone East End Endocrinology Associates in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Greenport, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone East End Endocrinology Associates
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 14, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 288-7120
    Greenport Primary Medical Care
    74825 Main Rd, Greenport, NY 11944 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 288-7120
    NYU Langone Medical Associates--Riverhead
    715 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 288-7120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr. Goldenberg is the best caregiver I ever had. I am 73 years old and have had many. I no longer live on Long Island, but I remain one of his patients. I refuse to change.
    — Mar 30, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144280827
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

