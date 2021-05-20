See All Ophthalmologists in Union, NJ
Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD

Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their residency with Barnard College

Dr. Goldfeder works at Eye Clinic PA in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldfeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Clinic PA
    1095 Morris Ave Ste 400, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 686-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Stye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Stye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 20, 2021
    Love Dr Goldfeder , From Ferry St to St James to Union !!!! Visiting him now with my granddaughter , she is the 5 th generation family member to be treated in this office !!! Always makes himself available and never rushes clients through a visit !!! Thanks Dr G for being YOU!!!!!
    joanne gonzalez — May 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD
    About Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1841256757
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnard College
    Internship
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldfeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldfeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldfeder has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

