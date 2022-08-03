Dr. Alan Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Goldman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
-
1
Bender Orthopaedics & Spine Specialist2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 150, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 442-3117
-
2
Hemorrhoid Centers of America743 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 442-3117
-
3
Hemorrhoid Centers of America939 Bob Arnold Blvd Ste A, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 Directions (770) 442-3117
-
4
Hemorrhoid Centers of America117 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 442-3117
-
5
Hemorrhoid Centers of America755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 442-3117
-
6
Hemorrhoid Centers of America1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 310, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 442-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
Pleasant customer service and very profesional, from front desk, nurses, Doctor and checkout! Recommend this doctor and his staff, thank you for your great service.
About Dr. Alan Goldman, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326124330
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.