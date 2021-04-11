Dr. Gorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Gorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Gorn, MD
Dr. Alan Gorn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Gorn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gorn's Office Locations
-
1
Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr200 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-2448
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorn?
Dr. Gorn has been my doctor for over 16 years. He is professional, compassionate, so very knowledgeable and the best doctor by far that I have had as a patient battling a sleuth of autoimmune disorders for over 24 years. He has always fought for me and I can never thank him enough. Thank You Dr. Gorn, you’re the best. Sincerely, Yvette Cesario-Smith
About Dr. Alan Gorn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952321176
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorn works at
Dr. Gorn has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.