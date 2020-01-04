Dr. Alan Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Graham, MD
Dr. Alan Graham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Alan Daryl Graham200 City Hill Dr Ste 201, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 878-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words can not explain how pleased I was with Dr. Graham and all the staff at Cumberland valley Surgical center. Everyone showed professionalism and kindness, I would recommend Dr. Graham and staff to everyone.
About Dr. Alan Graham, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
