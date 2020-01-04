Overview of Dr. Alan Graham, MD

Dr. Alan Graham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Graham works at Alan Daryl Graham in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.