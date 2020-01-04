See All General Surgeons in London, KY
Dr. Alan Graham, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (15)
Map Pin Small London, KY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Graham, MD

Dr. Alan Graham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Graham works at Alan Daryl Graham in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan Daryl Graham
    200 City Hill Dr Ste 201, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 878-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Saint Joseph London

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 04, 2020
    Words can not explain how pleased I was with Dr. Graham and all the staff at Cumberland valley Surgical center. Everyone showed professionalism and kindness, I would recommend Dr. Graham and staff to everyone.
    About Dr. Alan Graham, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

