Dr. Alan Graves, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Graves, MD
Dr. Alan Graves, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.
Dr. Graves works at
Dr. Graves' Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists37026 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 938-1935
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
love Dr.Graves. He is straight forward with his evaluations and did an awesome job on my shoulder surgery!
About Dr. Alan Graves, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780678664
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Graves has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graves speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.