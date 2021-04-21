Overview of Dr. Alan Grosset, MD

Dr. Alan Grosset, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Grosset works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.