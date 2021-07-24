See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Alan Grossman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alan Grossman, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (16)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Grossman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Umdnj--Robert W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Grossman works at CVAM, CardioVascular Associates of Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ, Apache Junction, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
4.8 (27)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-5400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa
    37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 202, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-5400
  3. 3
    Banner Baywood Heart Hospital
    6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 854-5000
  4. 4
    Banner Baywood
    6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 845-9808
  5. 5
    Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER
    2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 733-3300
  6. 6
    Banner Ironwood Medical Center ER
    37000 N Gantzel Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 394-4000
  7. 7
    Gilbert Office
    3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-5400
  8. 8
    Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona
    1331 N 7th St Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-0070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    North Phoenix Office
    3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-0070
  10. 10
    Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-0070
  11. 11
    Sun City
    10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 175, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 307-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fatal Fetal, Due to Myocardial Calcification Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fetal Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypogonadism, Collagenoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Infantile Histiocytoid Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, X-Linked, Fatal Infantile Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Cytoplasmic Body Myopathy Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy With Vocal Cord Weakness Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fetal Left Ventricular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Myopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leber Miliary Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lipid Storage Myopathy Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Metabolic Myopathies Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myopathy Congenital Multicore With External Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Lysis of Myofibrils Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Tubular Aggregates Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Fiber-Type Disproportion Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Nonprogressive With Moebius and Robin Sequences Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital, Batten Turner Type Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Early-Onset With Fatal Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Limb-Girdle, With Bone Fragility Chevron Icon
Myopathy, X-Linked With Postural Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myopathy, X-Linked, With Excessive Autophagy Chevron Icon
Myotubular Myopathy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Macoaneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Ameriben
    • American Family Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AvMed
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Carrington
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Net of California
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Indian Health Service
    • Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • New York Life
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Pyramid Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Standard Insurance Company
    • Sturm Ruger & Co.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Windsor Health Plan
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?

    Jul 24, 2021
    Dr Grossman has been my cardiologist for 10+ years. He follows clinical practice guidelines and evidence based medicine. He takes away the anxiety of living with heart disease by keeping me up to date with info and diagnostic testing. I will always go to Dr Grossman for my cardiology needs.
    — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Grossman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Grossman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grossman to family and friends

    Dr. Grossman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grossman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Grossman, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Grossman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699770289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj--Robert W. Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Grossman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.