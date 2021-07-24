Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Grossman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Umdnj--Robert W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
1
Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-5400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 202, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 641-5400
3
Banner Baywood Heart Hospital6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 854-5000
4
Banner Baywood6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 845-9808
5
Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 733-3300
6
Banner Ironwood Medical Center ER37000 N Gantzel Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 394-4000
7
Gilbert Office3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 641-5400
8
Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona1331 N 7th St Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 307-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
9
North Phoenix Office3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 307-0070
10
Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 307-0070
11
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 175, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 307-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Dr Grossman has been my cardiologist for 10+ years. He follows clinical practice guidelines and evidence based medicine. He takes away the anxiety of living with heart disease by keeping me up to date with info and diagnostic testing. I will always go to Dr Grossman for my cardiology needs.
About Dr. Alan Grossman, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699770289
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Umdnj--Robert W. Johnson Medical School
- Franklin and Marshall
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.