Dr. Alan Gruber, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Gruber, MD

Dr. Alan Gruber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Gruber works at Rochester Ophthalmological Grp in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gruber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Ophthalmological Group PC
    2100 S CLINTON AVE, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-6011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutis Laxa Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr. Gruber is great, Cindy Delee is great, Paul needs better manners. I have watched Dr. Gruber take good care of my husband who had cataract surgery in both eyes.
    — Aug 15, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Gruber, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1356345839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruber works at Rochester Ophthalmological Grp in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gruber’s profile.

    Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

