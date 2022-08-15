Dr. Alan Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gruber, MD
Dr. Alan Gruber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. He has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. He graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Rochester Ophthalmological Group PC2100 S CLINTON AVE, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 244-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Dr. Gruber is great, Cindy Delee is great, Paul needs better manners. I have watched Dr. Gruber take good care of my husband who had cataract surgery in both eyes.
- University of Rochester
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gruber speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.