Overview of Dr. Alan Gruber, MD

Dr. Alan Gruber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Gruber works at Rochester Ophthalmological Grp in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.