Dr. Alan Harben, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Harben, MD
Dr. Alan Harben, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Harben's Office Locations
Roswell Office11775 Pointe Pl Ste 103, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 619-0010
Paul Guichard Do3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very capable, knowledgeable, gentle, and kind. A real patient advocate! He remains quite busy so may take a while to get in, but repeat visits scheduled as you check out are fairly easy.
About Dr. Alan Harben, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harben has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harben.
