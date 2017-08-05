Overview of Dr. Alan Harben, MD

Dr. Alan Harben, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Harben works at HARBEN ALAN M MD PHD PC in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.