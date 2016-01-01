See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Alan Harris, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
54 years of experience

Dr. Alan Harris, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at University Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center
    600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5865

  • Rush University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699736488
    • Presby-St Lukes Hosp
    • Presby-St Lukes Hosp
    • Presby-St Lukes Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
