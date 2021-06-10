Dr. Alan Hasegawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasegawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Hasegawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Hasegawa, MD
Dr. Alan Hasegawa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hasegawa works at
Dr. Hasegawa's Office Locations
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Hasegawa for about 2 years, and in that time he’s been incredibly helpful in helping me manage ADHD. He’s been kind, attentive, and personable, and regularly checks to make sure as a patient that treatment is still working for me.
About Dr. Alan Hasegawa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639149818
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasegawa has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasegawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasegawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasegawa.
