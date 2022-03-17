Dr. Alan Hergenrader, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hergenrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Hergenrader, DDS
Dr. Alan Hergenrader, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Maple Ridge Dental Care3585 N 168th Ct, Omaha, NE 68116 Directions (402) 287-7822
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
the dentist seems very experienced. He did a very thorough job. sadly, he lacks social skills. I had some questions, but wasn't able to ask them because the doctor had left fast. I was facing away from him and didn't even have enough time to stop him. But he seems to be a good dentist with attention to detail. I can recommend him anyway.
- Dentistry
- English
