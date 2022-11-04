Dr. Alan Herline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Herline, MD
Dr. Alan Herline, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Memorial Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 408, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 768-6539Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have a very complicated case of diverticulitis with a fistula. I met with Dr Herline while I was in the hospital and we discussed my options. He was very compassionate, answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease. I went to his office yesterday for an appointment and his staff is incredible! My surgery is scheduled for this Wednesday and I'm confident that I'm in good hands and he'll be able to repair my problem and get me better. A BIG thank you to Dr Herline and his staff!
About Dr. Alan Herline, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174622518
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. Herline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herline accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herline using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herline has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herline.
