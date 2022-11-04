Book an Appointment

Dr. Alan Herline, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Herline, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Herline works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 408, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6539
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I have a very complicated case of diverticulitis with a fistula. I met with Dr Herline while I was in the hospital and we discussed my options. He was very compassionate, answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease. I went to his office yesterday for an appointment and his staff is incredible! My surgery is scheduled for this Wednesday and I'm confident that I'm in good hands and he'll be able to repair my problem and get me better. A BIG thank you to Dr Herline and his staff!
    Tom Caminiti — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Herline, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1174622518
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clinic
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Herline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herline works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Herline’s profile.

    Dr. Herline has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

