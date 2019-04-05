Dr. Holshouser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Holshouser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Holshouser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Holshouser's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate how thorough he is and he is so great with my girls.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Mercy Hospital
- Chldns Mercy Hosp
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
