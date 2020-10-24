Dr. Alan Holton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Holton, MD
Dr. Alan Holton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Alan L Holton Obgyn3909 Sunset Ridge Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-7085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Holton is the absolute best doctor I've ever had and is very well respected by other great physicians. His bedside manner is impeccable and you can ask him any questions free of intimidation or embarrassment. He thoroughly explains everything. Each time I come in he asks how my kids are doing and remembers their names and ages. He keeps notes! Not just about your health, but also about you personally which makes him so much more personable. I appreciate him so much. Thank you Dr. Holton!! Highly recommend!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Holton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holton has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Holton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holton.
