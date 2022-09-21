Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD
Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Hurschman's Office Locations
John Qian MD Inc5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 571-3630
Historic Max Mehl Building1200 W Magnolia Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-3592
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hurschman has helped my traumatic brain injury with forward thinking.No other Doctor has given me solutions,In fact I can actually say I was suffering before now I am healing. He’s the best Pain Dr I have ever had.
About Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurschman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurschman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurschman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurschman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurschman speaks French and Italian.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurschman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurschman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurschman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurschman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.