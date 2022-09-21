See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (145)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD

Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Hurschman works at JOHN X QIAN MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurschman's Office Locations

  1
    John Qian MD Inc
    5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92123 (858) 571-3630
  2
    Historic Max Mehl Building
    1200 W Magnolia Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 877-3592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Acute Gout
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antalgic Gait
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Neuropathy
Bone Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chemodenervation
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Classic Migraine
Common Migraine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complicated Migraine
Cranial Neuralgia
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Dorsal Neuralgia
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthritis
Hip Bursitis
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Intercostal Neuralgia
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Kyphosis
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lordosis
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia
Migraine, Hormone-Induced
Myelopathy
Myopathic Gait
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity
Neuritis
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Occipital Neuralgia
Oculomotor Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Toe
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Neuralgia
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Fibromyalgia
Prolotherapy Injections
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiculitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scissoring Gait
Scoliosis
Secondary Fibromyalgia
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia
Soft Tissue Injections
Spastic Gait
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylarthritis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Subacromial Bursitis
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia
Trochanteric Bursitis
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Visual Migraine
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Cheryl Figueroa — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD

    Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    1326031980
    Education & Certifications

    Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurschman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurschman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurschman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurschman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurschman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurschman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurschman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

