Dr. Alan Ikeda, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Ikeda, MD
Dr. Alan Ikeda, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Ikeda's Office Locations
Nevada Cancer Institute An Affiliate of Ucsd Health Systems1 Breakthrough Way, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 732-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCare International
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Ikeda, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic, German, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikeda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ikeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikeda has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ikeda speaks Arabic, German, Spanish and Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeda.
