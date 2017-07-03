Dr. Alan Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Jacobs, MD
Dr. Alan Jacobs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Duke University.
Alan R. Jacobs M.d. P.c.120 E 56th St Rm 1040, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 888-0002
Very compassionate, listening to all the details of all of my years of struggles. As a result, he was the one who was finally able to get my catamenial epilepsy diagnosed and under control! I have not been able to find anyone in my state who could help. He is extraordinarily compassionate and takes his time to listen to all the details of the patient information!
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Neurology
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
