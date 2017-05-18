Dr. Alan Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Jaffe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Is a great Doctor very friendly very Professional it takes priaroti on is Profission and on is Petions great office greate Staffe five Stars.
About Dr. Alan Jaffe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1801875646
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
