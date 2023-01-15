See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (197)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD

Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Jarrett works at Dr. Alan Jarrett in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jarrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Alan Jarrett
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 146, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4768
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (188)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarrett works at Dr. Alan Jarrett in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jarrett’s profile.

    197 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

