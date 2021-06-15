Overview of Dr. Alan Jensen, MD

Dr. Alan Jensen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jensen works at Jensen Clinic PC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.