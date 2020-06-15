Dr. Alan Josselson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josselson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Josselson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.
Montgomery Cnty Pul/Slp Cnsltnt609 W Germantown Pike Ste 210, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-2446
St Lukes Surgicare Center800 Cooper Ave, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7380
Office3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 280, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-4259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Josselson is “the best”. Simple as that. Jerry Desimone 6/14/2020
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- Wilmington Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Josselson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josselson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josselson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josselson has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josselson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Josselson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josselson.
