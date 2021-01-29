Dr. Kadet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Kadet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Kadet, MD
Dr. Alan Kadet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Kadet's Office Locations
Alan B. Kadet MD65 Central Park W Apt 1G, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 721-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kadet is a phenomenal concierge physician. He has been my primary care doctor for over 25 years. I can personally attest to how much he cares for his patients — e.g., he has checked in with me when he has been on vacation; spoken to my insurance company for medication coverage; and arranged same day appointments for me to see specialists. His staff is attentive and responsive. I feel very fortunate to be under the care of Dr. Kadet.
About Dr. Alan Kadet, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1003917980
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadet accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadet speaks Chinese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadet.
