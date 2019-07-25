Overview

Dr. Alan Kadison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kadison works at Northwell Health in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in North New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.