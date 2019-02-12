Dr. Alan Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Karp, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Karp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
El Paso Gi Consultants125 W Hague Rd Ste 590, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-1620Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Endoscopy Center of El Paso1300 Murchison Dr Ste 180, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karp and his staff are very professional and I would recommend him to anyone. Office wait is minimal. Outstanding Physician! He has been my Doctor since 2005.
About Dr. Alan Karp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982696324
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.